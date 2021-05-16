SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SEMR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.08.

SEMrush stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $21.02.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

