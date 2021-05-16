Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Select Medical has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Select Medical to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Select Medical stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $39.76.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $9,753,000.00. Also, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 419,431 shares of company stock valued at $13,849,167. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

