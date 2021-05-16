Seigniorage Shares Hits Market Cap of $2.31 Million (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $135,727.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00089967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.63 or 0.00509160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.14 or 0.00231322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004875 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00041122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $555.27 or 0.01155714 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

