SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $40,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC opened at $63.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $63.83.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,332.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,043 shares of company stock worth $4,363,853. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

