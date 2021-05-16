Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Ball Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ball in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ball’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

NYSE:BLL opened at $89.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.38. Ball has a 1 year low of $60.85 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.