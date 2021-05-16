Scott V. King Sells 12,588 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Eastman Chemical stock opened at $128.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $129.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.04.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
