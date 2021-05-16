Scott V. King Sells 12,588 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $128.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $129.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

