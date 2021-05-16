Scotiabank Raises Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to $32.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.96.

Shares of KEYUF opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

