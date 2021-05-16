Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Reduced by Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 703,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,932 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 4.3% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $26,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $40.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

