Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SLB. Griffin Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.78.

Schlumberger stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 663,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 71,733 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 135,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 17,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

