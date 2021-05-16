SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $288.62 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,924.01 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.71 and its 200-day moving average is $277.71.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.45.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

