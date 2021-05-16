Savaria (TSE:SIS) Upgraded to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Savaria (TSE:SIS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$20.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$20.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SIS. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Savaria from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating and set a C$20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Cormark boosted their price target on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Savaria alerts:

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$18.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$11.60 and a 12-month high of C$19.63.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.8799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.67%.

In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 22,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.31, for a total transaction of C$429,748.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,364 shares in the company, valued at C$2,535,982.02. Also, Director Alain Tremblay sold 23,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.74, for a total transaction of C$431,072.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,274,476.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,119.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.