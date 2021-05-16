Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) PT Raised to $22.00 at Scotiabank

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $20.50 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Savaria from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Savaria from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price objective on Savaria from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Savaria from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. Savaria has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.