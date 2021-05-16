Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Shares Down 0.5%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €357.00 ($420.00) and last traded at €362.50 ($426.47). Approximately 1,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €364.50 ($428.82).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is €393.65 and its 200-day moving average is €368.98.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.