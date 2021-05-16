SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth $113,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at $417,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 29.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,763,000 after purchasing an additional 46,244 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.0% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.82. The company had a trading volume of 690,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $170.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.86.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.