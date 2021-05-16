Samson Rock Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 86,487 Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 86,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ayro by 390.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 201,348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ayro in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Ayro by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ayro by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ayro in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYRO opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.40 and a quick ratio of 16.56. Ayro, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $11.50.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10).

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

