Samson Rock Capital LLP Makes New Investment in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 678,141 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $59,134,000. RealPage comprises 14.8% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Samson Rock Capital LLP owned 0.66% of RealPage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RealPage during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in RealPage during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in RealPage by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in RealPage by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RP opened at $88.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.02. RealPage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $89.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.39.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

