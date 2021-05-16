Samson Rock Capital LLP Invests $920,000 in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. MAG Silver comprises 0.2% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Samson Rock Capital LLP owned about 0.06% of MAG Silver as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in MAG Silver by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC began coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.57 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

