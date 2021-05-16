Samson Rock Capital LLP Invests $297,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after acquiring an additional 681,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,975,000 after buying an additional 240,561 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Entegris by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 24,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 555,562 shares of company stock worth $66,632,939. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

