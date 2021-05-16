Samson Rock Capital LLP Invests $2.88 Million in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000. Ozon makes up about 0.7% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ozon during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000.

Get Ozon alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OZON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ozon in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Renaissance Capital raised Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

OZON opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.37. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $68.77.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON).

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.