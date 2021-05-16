Samson Rock Capital LLP Acquires Shares of 1,346 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,151,000 after buying an additional 338,191 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,640,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after buying an additional 157,003 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,432,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,604,000 after buying an additional 117,511 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,477,000 after buying an additional 31,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,633,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GH opened at $112.84 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.68.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,358.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $792,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

