Ryo Currency Price Hits $0.0581 on Major Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $8,053.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 29,679,526 coins and its circulating supply is 29,562,214 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

