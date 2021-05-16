Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Sells C$22,778.00 in Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 700 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total transaction of C$22,778.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,772,348.94.

Brian Robie Hedges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of Russel Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total transaction of C$1,291,626.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of Russel Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total transaction of C$68,061.00.

Shares of RUS opened at C$32.80 on Friday. Russel Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$13.50 and a 52-week high of C$32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 21.68.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$674.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

RUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.86.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

