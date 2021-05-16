Ruler Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $384,035.08 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for $102.71 or 0.00212184 BTC on major exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $384,035.08 and approximately $143,340.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00091413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $255.12 or 0.00527037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.57 or 0.00232547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.10 or 0.01155017 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $588.26 or 0.01215249 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.