Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Trading 9% Higher

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) shares traded up 9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.75 and last traded at $34.75. 225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.48.

Royal Boskalis Westminster Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KKWFF)

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment engages constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.