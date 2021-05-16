Royal Bank of Canada Raises Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $46.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.22.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of BHF stock opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $49.91.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth $1,831,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after acquiring an additional 230,269 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 58.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 501,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 185,098 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 38.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.