Royal Bank of Canada Raises Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $46.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.22.
Shares of BHF stock opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $49.91.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth $1,831,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after acquiring an additional 230,269 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 58.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 501,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 185,098 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 38.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
