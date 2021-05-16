Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$53.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB increased their target price on Canada Goose from C$52.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$56.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$58.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.50.

TSE:GOOS opened at C$46.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.69. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of C$26.05 and a 1 year high of C$62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

