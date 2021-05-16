Royal Bank of Canada Increases Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to $11.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRHLF. Eight Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.38.

FRHLF opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

