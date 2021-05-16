Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$2.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ROXG. Cormark dropped their price objective on Roxgold from C$3.30 to C$2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Roxgold from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Roxgold from C$2.30 to C$2.80 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roxgold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.49.

ROXG stock opened at C$2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$791.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.66. Roxgold has a 52 week low of C$1.22 and a 52 week high of C$2.32.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

