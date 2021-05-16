Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 16,000 ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICL. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth $73,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. ICL Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $7.07.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. Analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

