Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Position Lessened by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,728,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Rollins by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rollins by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,250 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Rollins by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,174,000 after acquiring an additional 884,037 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.