Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $450.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $460.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $315.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.98. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of -376.13 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku has a twelve month low of $100.19 and a twelve month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,515 shares of company stock valued at $105,236,425 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Roku by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

