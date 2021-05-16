Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $85.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

