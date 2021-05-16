Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Price Hits $0.11

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00088342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00020560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $516.96 or 0.01127927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00063186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00116573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

