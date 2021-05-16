RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $752.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that RH (NYSE:RH) will report sales of $752.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $724.34 million and the highest is $780.10 million. RH reported sales of $482.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RH. Cowen increased their price target on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.78.

RH stock traded up $20.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $649.82. 364,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $638.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.86. RH has a twelve month low of $145.96 and a twelve month high of $733.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 82.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

