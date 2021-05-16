Revlon (NYSE:REV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revlon, Inc. conducts its business exclusively through its subsidiary, Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and its subsidiaries. They manufacture, market and sell an extensive array of cosmetics and skin care, fragrances and personal care products. Their brand names are REVLON, COLORSTAY, REVLON AGE DEFYING, ALMAY and ULTIMA II in cosmetics; MOON DROPS, ETERNA 27, ULTIMA II and JEANNE GATINEAU in skin care; CHARLIE and FIRE & ICE in fragrances; and FLEX, OUTRAGEOUS, MITCHUM, COLORSTAY, COLORSILK, JEAN NATE, PLUSBELLE, BOZZANO and COLORAMA in personal care. “

Shares of NYSE REV opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. Revlon has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revlon will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Revlon by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Revlon in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Revlon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 404,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 72,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Revlon by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Revlon during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

