Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Price Down 3.2% After Earnings Miss

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $30.19 and last traded at $31.19. Approximately 2,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 141,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07).

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPTX. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $192,975.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 21,962 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82.

About Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.