Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $32.38 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $46.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.82.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RPTX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.