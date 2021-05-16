Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $32.38 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $46.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.82.
In other news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Repare Therapeutics Company Profile
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
