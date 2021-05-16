Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. US Capital Advisors analyst D. Ventura anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on REGI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

