Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Price Target Raised to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) had its price target increased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.32.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 198.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 78,223 shares during the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

