Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 101,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $23.25 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,147 shares of company stock worth $3,245,534 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

