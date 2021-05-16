Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $495.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $477.00 to $495.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on REGN. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $656.38.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $516.62 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $486.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

