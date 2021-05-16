Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -102.28 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.48. Redfin has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,660,843 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 8.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Redfin by 8.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

