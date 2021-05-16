RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%.

RCMT stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

