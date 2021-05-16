RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%.

RCMT stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

