RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Trading Up 10.8%

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)’s share price traded up 10.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.81 and last traded at $77.81. 1,085 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 90,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $698.22 million, a PE ratio of -114.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.33. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. On average, analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In related news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

