Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 162,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 563,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,513,000 after acquiring an additional 129,795 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $85.88 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.89. The firm has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

