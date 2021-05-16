Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,824.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $1,128,054.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,712 over the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $175.00 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.54 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

