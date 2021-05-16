Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 88.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Fortive by 0.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 58.4% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Fortive by 80.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in Fortive by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 76,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in Fortive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 296,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $70.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.58. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Several research firms have commented on FTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $961,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,447,173 shares of company stock valued at $104,586,498. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

