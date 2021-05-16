Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 132 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $97.97 on Friday. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $99.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.17 and a 200 day moving average of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,748,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

