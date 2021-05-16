Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $366,000 Investment in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,196 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 777,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,167,000 after acquiring an additional 620,695 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 886.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,011,000 after acquiring an additional 489,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,412,000 after acquiring an additional 360,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

NYSE:FRC opened at $188.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.43. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $94.31 and a 1 year high of $191.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

