Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 215,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 64,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.08.

Shares of AVY opened at $219.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

